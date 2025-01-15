Demise Of Raja Jahangir Khan Widely Condoled

Raja Jahangir Ali was the first advocate from the Burushaski community also known as Bot Rajs, a unique linguistic group with a rich cultural heritage. The Raja clan hails from the princely state of Hunza-Nagar now under Pakistani control.



He was the grandson of Raja Uzur Khan last Raja of Nagar and son of Raja Mohammad Ayub, the former General Secretary of the Awami Action Committee (AAC).

Both Raja Jahangir and his father contributed significantly to the AAC's mission, working closely with its founder, Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq.

AAC has expressed profound grief on his demise and paid rich tributes to his life and work. Mirwaiz

Umar Farooq, along with the AAC leadership, acknowledged his family's continued efforts to advance the committee's public welfare mission.

A high-level AAC delegation visited Botraj family to convey condolences, offering prayers for his soul and strength for the bereaved.

Apni Party leader Syed Altaf Bukhari also paid a visit to the bereaved family and expressed condolences.



Ittehadul Muslimsen also has paid rich tributes to late Raja Jahangir Khan. Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari described Raja Jahangir a versatile person with rich qualities.



Many people remember Raja Jahangir as a key figure leading Botraj daira during Muharram processions.

In addition to his religious contributions, Raja Jahangir was a passionate advocate for the Burushaski language. He worked tirelessly to promote and preserve this language, organizing numerous seminars and awareness programs to bring attention to its cultural importance.

As the chairman of the Hunters Club for almost a decade, late Jahangir demonstrated his leadership abilities and commitment to community welfare. Even after stepping back from active legal practice six years ago, he continued to contribute to various causes, reflecting his lifelong dedication to service.

He is survived by his son, Advocate Raja Sajid Ali, and three daughters.

His congregational fateha Khawani will be observed on Friday at Botraj Mohalla, kathi Darwaza, family sources said.

