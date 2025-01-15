Srinagar Mushaira Controversy: Religious Scholars Condemn Sectarian Remarks, Call For Unity

The scholars stressed that such divisive actions go against the teachings of Islam and must be firmly condemned.



The event, held on January 11 in the Kralpora locality of Zadibal, quickly became a flashpoint after videos surfaced on social showing two participants using hateful language against the companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Mushaira was streamed live, and soon clips went viral, sparking outrage among both Shia and Sunni communities. Widespread calls for the arrest of those responsible emerged as social media filled with posts that further intensified tensions.



Late at night, the Srinagar Police tweeted from their official X account, stating,“Srinagar police have taken cognizance of the derogatory sectarian remarks made by certain individuals, who are currently being questioned at the police station. Appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law. Over the past few months, it has been observed that some individuals with malicious intentions have been engaging in sectarian slander on social media, attempting to create division. Legal action, following due process, will be taken against all offenders, and anyone sharing or forwarding such derogatory content against any sect will face strict action under the full force of the law.”

Meanwhile, ulama from both the Shia and Sunni communities came forward to condemn the act.



Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam, Shia clerics Aga Syed Hadi and Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari were first to denounce the perpetrators.

“These individuals do not represent the Shia community. Nobody, whether Shia or Sunni, has the right to target each other's revered figures. This goes against the tenets of our faith. Such acts are either carried out by individuals motivated by money or by those seeking cheap fame on social media. The top Shia clergy from both Iraq and Iran have prohibited the use of any offensive language against the Khulafa-e-Rashideen,” Aga Hadi stated.