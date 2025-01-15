EU Welcomes Ceasefire Deal In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Brussels, Jan 16 (IANS) High-ranking European Union (EU) officials welcomed a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and called on both parties to fully implement the deal.

"This brings hope to the entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on her X account, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a of the conflict, "she added.

"This is a major, positive breakthrough towards ending the violence," noted Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also on X.

Qatar announced Wednesday evening that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire-for-hostages deal in Gaza. According to the agreement, Hamas will release 33 hostages in the first phase, spanning six weeks, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners. Implementation of the agreement will begin on Sunday, Jan. 19. The details of the second and third phases will be announced after the completion of the first phase of the agreement.

Israel and Hamas have agreed a deal which could halt the war in Gaza and see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the US and mediators Qatar have said.

It would be the most dramatic breakthrough in 15 months of war, which began when the armed Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were still several unresolved clauses, which he hoped would be finalised on Wednesday evening.

A completed deal would see the war in Gaza stop and an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Hamas seized 251 hostages when it attacked Israel in October 2023. It is still holding 94 captive, although Israel believes that only 60 are still alive.

Israel is expected to release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, some jailed for years, in return for the hostages.