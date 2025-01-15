95% Jobs In Ladakh Reserved For Natives

The members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Alliance (KDA) on Wednesday met representatives of Union Home Ministry led by Joint Secretary Kashmir and Ladakh affairs, Prashant Lokhande today in New Delhi to discuss safeguards for natives of the Union Territory.

As per understanding reached between two sides, 95 percent jobs would be exclusively reserved for natives of Ladakh, while five percent jobs would be kept open for those living in Union Territory for a minimum 15 years.

For this, according to sources, domicile certificates would be issued to those who are living in Ladakh for a minimum 15 years.

“The domicile certificate wouldn't confer them any other right,” they said.

Of 95 percent jobs for natives, 80 percent would be reserved for scheduled tribes, one percent for scheduled caste, 10 percent for economically weaker sections (EWS) and four percent for those living close to the Line of Control and Actual Line of Control.

Sajjad Kargili, a prominent leader of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), said that they forcefully demanded Assembly for Ladakh.

“Our both Chief Executive Councilors told MHA representatives that we have no objection to abolition of Hill Councils if the Union Territory is granted Assembly,” he said, adding that they also demanded constitution of the separate Public Service Examination (PSC) for Ladakh or empowering Jammu & Kashmir Public Services Commission (PSC) to conduct job tests for gazetted posts.

He said that MHA representatives made it clear that domicile certificates wouldn't be applicable to land and other rights.

