'Epic Agreement Could Only Happen Because Of Our Historic Victory,' Says Trump; Claims Credit For Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Jan 16 (IANS) US President-elect Donald claimed credit for the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, which was announced just days before his return to power.

Trump, in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, expressed his excitement and claimed credit for the agreement, asserting that the deal would not have been possible without his administration's leadership.

“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!” Trump wrote, even before the official announcement from the White House under outgoing President Joe Biden.

In a follow-up post, Trump stated,“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November,” referencing his triumph in the 2024 elections.

Trump emphasised his administration's focus on peace negotiations and how it had left a lasting impact on the region.

The deal is expected to involve a phased ceasefire, beginning with Hamas releasing 33 of the approximately 100 hostages held in Gaza over the course of a 42-day period. Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, played a pivotal role in facilitating the agreement, working closely with Biden's negotiators.

Trump extended his gratitude to Witkoff, adding that the US would continue to support Israel and its allies in preventing Gaza from becoming a haven for terrorism again.“We will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza never again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” he wrote.

The agreement marks a significant shift in the conflict's dynamics. While the Biden administration had been engaged in talks for months, Trump's influence and his administration's groundwork, including the Abraham Accords, appear to have paved the way for this breakthrough. Trump suggested that Iran could one day join the Abraham Accords, hinting at further potential normalisation agreements in the region.

Reaction to the deal has been mixed. In Gaza, crowds celebrated the news, with honking horns and cheers filling the streets. However, in Israel, some remain cautious, expressing doubt that the deal will be fully trusted until all hostages are safely returned.