Kuwait Is Number-One Supporter Of Joint Arab Action -- Arab Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Chairperson of the Arab States Broadcasting Union Mohammad Al-Awash affirmed on Wednesday that the State of Kuwait is the top supporter for the joint Arab action.

Such an approach is sensed in the keenness on effective participation in the Arab gatherings, in response to instructions by the of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, said Al-Wash in a statement to KUNA during the 44th session of the union general assembly.

Al-Awash said this session is held amid extraordinary conditions in the Arab world namely the continuing Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people. In this respect, the Arab media shoulder grave responsibilities for broadcasting news about the events particularly the non-stop attacks.

He underscored the need for a unified Arab rhetoric amid these circumstances that affect the Arab citizens, affirming that the Arab union has contirbuted to backing the Palestinian people in the face of the enemy's fercious and annihilating aggression.

He indicated in this regard that the federation has givevn financial and moral support for the Palestinian media. (pickup previous)

sbm







MENAFN15012025000071011013ID1109095054