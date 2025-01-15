Blank Rome Bolsters National Labor & Employment Group With Team In Philadelphia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Daniel J. Sobol and Brandon S. Shemtob have joined the firm's nationally recognized & group in Philadelphia. Daniel and Brandon represent national and regional employers across industries in a range of traditional labor, union, and employment matters. They join Blank Rome from Stevens & Lee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel and Brandon to the firm,” said Grant S. Palmer , Blank Rome's Chair and Managing Partner.“Daniel and Brandon's strategic approach to labor relations and their dedication to defending employers make them an excellent addition to our team. Coupled with their extensive experience and proven record in handling complex labor relations issues, Daniel and Brandon will enhance our ability to serve employers and help them navigate the ever-evolving landscape of labor and employment law.”

Clients rely on Daniel and Brandon to navigate traditional labor relations matters and defend employment-related lawsuits. This includes defending and filing unfair labor practice charges, prevailing wage matters, representation complexities, and various issues before the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB”). They have defended employers against union organization, counseled them through decertification elections, and have created comprehensive labor relations strategies that mitigate unionization within their businesses. Daniel and Brandon also manage grievance arbitrations and labor injunctions.

Additionally, Daniel and Brandon work closely with management teams to create and implement labor relations plans and business-minded approaches to collective bargaining, labor contracts, wage and hour issues, and union election and management matters. They provide supervisor and management training that focuses on identifying and resolving workplace issues and labor disputes unique to their business.

“In recent years, there has been a significant rise in union organizing drives, and employers require high-level legal counsel to help them proactively address employee concerns and navigate related challenges,” said Jason E. Reisman , partner and co-chair of the firm's national Labor & Employment practice.“Dan and Brandon have significant experience working with employers to formulate effective labor relations strategies and manage complex labor disputes. Their arrival allows us to advocate for our clients more effectively and to offer innovative solutions to their labor and employment issues.”

“Joining Blank Rome was a natural choice for us,” said Daniel.“The opportunity to contribute to the growth of the firm's highly regarded Labor & Employment group and further develop our national labor relations practice was incredibly compelling. Blank Rome's commitment to smart and strategic growth aligns perfectly with our vision. Additionally, the firm's extensive geographic presence enables Brandon and me to serve employers in critical markets such as Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and more. Collaborating with our new colleagues across the firm, we look forward to being a trusted, go-to firm for employers facing critical labor issues.”

“I am thrilled to rejoin Blank Rome, the place where I began my legal career,” said Brandon.“Blank Rome is the right fit for many reasons, including the substantial overlap and synergies between our practice and the firm's Transportation , Real Estate , Cannabis , Hospitality , and Gaming industry teams, as well as with market-leading Corporate , Litigation , and Intellectual Property practices. Blank Rome's prestige and reputation, not only in Philadelphia but across the country, make it an exceptional platform for further developing our practice and serving our clients' complex needs.”

In addition to their traditional labor practice, Daniel and Brandon assist management and executive leadership with various employment and ERISA issues, and are often called upon to serve as labor counsel in mergers and acquisitions transactions. Further, the two defend employers in discrimination matters and claims brought pursuant to Title VII, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination in state and federal court. Daniel and Brandon also advise employers on potential pension fund withdrawal liability matters and have negotiated favorable settlements for their clients. They are experienced in drafting and revising personnel policies and employee handbooks and have prepared employment contracts and separation agreements.

Daniel earned his J.D. from Columbia Law School and his B.A. from Temple University. Brandon earned his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School and his B.S., with distinction, from The Pennsylvania State University.

