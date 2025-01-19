Russians Shelled Village In Kharkiv Region At Night - Houses Damaged, Fire Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 19, at 03:04, Russian fired on the village of Khotimlya, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, a fire broke out and houses were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the regional police, a woman was yesterday as a result of Russian shelling.

“On January 18, a civilian woman was injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of criminal actions of the Russian military, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed and damaged: residential buildings, shops, and citizens' cars,” the statement said.

According to police, the Russians used missiles, MLRS, drones, and artillery against civilians. The police documented the consequences of the shelling in Kharkiv region.

In particular, in the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, on January 18, a private household and a car were damaged by shelling.

In the village of Kurylivka, Kupiansk district, a private house was damaged by an FPV drone strike; in the village of Novoplatonivka, Izium district, artillery shelling damaged the windows of a private enterprise building. On the night of January 19, a Shahed UAV damaged houses in the village of Khotomlya, Chuhuiv district, and started a fire.

It was also reported that in the village of Vysokyi, Kharkiv district, at 18:05 on January 18, an Iskander-M missile was fired, damaging 11 residential buildings. 4 cars, a shop. A civilian woman was injured - an acute stress reaction.

Russians strikedistrict with heavy artillery, MLRS, drones overnight

In addition, in the village of Borshchivka, Izyum district, on Saturday at 12:33 a fall of debris was recorded as a result of an Kh-59 missile.

As reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, investigators have registered more than 22,850 crimes related to Russia's armed aggression in the Kharkiv region