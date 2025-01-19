FIFA Suspends President Of Panama's Football Federation
Date
1/19/2025 3:10:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
FIFA suspended the president of Panama's football federation for
a fat-shaming comment about a star player in the women's national
team.
Manuel Arias suggested midfielder Marta Cox was "fat" after she
made critical comments about the set-up at the national team, which
qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
"President Arias has been banned for six months, until July 14,
2025, during which he will not be able to participate in activities
related to federated football," the Panamanian federation said in a
statement late Thursday.
MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109105338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.