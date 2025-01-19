Watch Chris Martin And Jasleen Royal Perform On 'We Pray' At Coldplay Mumbai Concert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian Jasleen Royal and Chris Martin brought a special touch to Coldplay's concert at DY Patil in Mumbai on Saturday. The singer joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on stage for a heartfelt duet of "We Pray", a track from the band's latest album Moon Music.

Jasleen opened the show with a soulful performance of her song "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", captivating the audience. On her Instagram profile, Jasleen also posted a clip of her where the crowd was seen singing the song in loud cheer. Expressing gratitude, she captioned the post, "Thank you Mumbai, I love you."

Chris Martin infused a uniquely Indian flavour at Mumbai concert

The concert featured several surprises for the fans. Chris Martin charmed fans by reading placards held by the audience, saying "Shukriya" and even shouting "Jai Shri Ram," which drew enthusiastic applause. Curious about the phrase, Martin asked fans what it meant.

In addition to this, Martin also gave a shoutout to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. During one of the final songs, he joked, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. He says he needs to bowl at me now." Although Bumrah didn't appear, the mention thrilled the crowd.

Chris Martin and partner Dakota Johnson Mumbai temple visit

Before the event, Chris Martin and his partner, actor Dakota Johnson, visited the Shri Babulnath Temple and ISKCON temple in Chowpatty in traditional Indian attire, adding a spiritual touch to their trip. In addition to this, Johnson was also seen visiting Mumbai's Sidhivinayak temple along with actress Shonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi.