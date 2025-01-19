Kuwait Sends 7Th Relief Aircraft To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Sunday sent its seventh aid aircraft to Syria, with 40 tons of food and winter supplies to people in need, as part of the country's humanitarian campaign: "Kuwait By Your Side".

The latest relief planeload was organized by Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works, with the participation of charity societies and in coordination with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Defense.

In a statement to KUNA ahead of takeoff, the association's General Manager Hamad Al-Oun said that his charity continues to provide humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, under the direction of the country's political leadership.

He elaborated that the relief aid, which was sent to the Syrian people in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, includes foodstuff, medicine and winter and shelter supplies.

For his part, the association's Board Chairman Khaled Al-Furaij told KUNA that Kuwaiti charities and societies provide relief aid to the Syrian people at the behest of the country's political leadership, reflecting the Kuwaiti people's solidarity with their Syrian brothers.

He added that humanitarian and relief efforts to help the Syrian people are primarily meant to alleviate their anguish and woes.

The sixth Kuwaiti airplane carrying humanitarian aid to Syria was dispatched to Damascus International Airport on Saturday, with 10 tons of essential items on board, as part of the "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign. (end)

