J & K Govt Clears All Ayush Officials In 2016 Drug Procurement Case

The government, through its latest order (No. 15-HME of 2025, dated January 9, 2025), confirmed that the processes for purchasing and setting rate contracts in 2016, followed transparent global e-tendering norms and adhered to established procedures.

This isn't the first time the issue has been reviewed. A 2016 inquiry (Government Order No. 661-HME, dated November 25, 2016) had already cleared the department of any wrongdoing. That finding was approved by the authorities and noted in an official memorandum dated July 23, 2017. However, fresh investigations were launched in 2019 under Government Order No. 244-GAD, dated February 21, 2019. The court later stayed the inquiry, citing that the same matter could not be reopened under the law.

Further, in December 2022, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed an FIR on similar allegations, but the court once again intervened and stayed the case.

Over the years, multiple inquiries reconfirmed the department's adherence to proper procedures, including a detailed investigation conducted in 2018. These inquiries highlighted that global standards for e-tendering, expert reviews, and multi-departmental committees, verification processes were followed.

The allegations, including claims against specific individuals like Dr. Rohit Gupta regarding a financial transaction, were found to be baseless. The government clarified that the transaction was a personal matter unrelated to departmental operations.

Prominent officials, such as Rajesh Kumar Shan, the chairman of the Inspection and Verification Board, and six senior members, have been cleared of all charges. The government reiterated its findings in April 2023, emphasizing that no procedural lapses occurred.

Officials involved in the case expressed relief. A senior official said anonymously,

“These repeated and baseless complaints have caused immense mental stress to the accused officers. However, this decision restores faith in the integrity of the system.”

The inquiries have recommended to systemic improvements, such as better storage facilities, infrastructure development in dispensaries, and appointment additional Ayush drug inspectors for quality assurance. Recommendations were also made to establish a separate drug control authority and enhance accountability.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now