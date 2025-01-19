Trump inauguration to be hold indoor owing to extreme cold

(MENAFN)

Donald approved that his initiation as US leader on Monday will done indoors owing to predicted freezing weather, undercutting the Republican's expect for a grandiose spectacle to start his second term.



"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country," Trump stated on his Truth Social feed on Friday. "Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda."



The shift of plan means Trump will not stand on the Capitol steps overlooking the National Mall, which usually hosts a huge crowd to welcome new leaders. The Rotunda, an ornate, round hall under the dome of Congress, can usually only contains a few hundred individuals.



Washington is predicting to be well below freezing on Monday, with windy weather in addition to the cold.



Preparations have already done in Washington for a huge arrivals of visitors, such as thousands of chairs neatly lined up on the Mall, but most will currently have to watch on television.



MENAFN19012025000045016953ID1109105370