Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024 and provides preliminary information on financial performance for 2024



Inside information: Orion upgrades full-year outlook for 2024 and provides preliminary information on performance for 2024

Orion Corporation upgrades the full-year outlook for 2024 both for the part regarding and operating because product sales, Nubeqa® royalty income and excellent service level have continued to grow net sales faster than expected during the last months of 2024. In connection with the outlook change, Orion provides preliminary information on financial performance for 2024. Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Orion's net sales for full-year 2024 were approximately EUR 1,542 million and operating profit was approximately EUR 417 million.

New full-year outlook and preliminary financials for 2024, provided on 15 January 2025

Net sales are approximately EUR 1,542 million.

Operating profit is approximately EUR 417 million.

Previous full-year outlook for 2024, provided on 11 September 2024

Net sales are estimated to be EUR 1,470 million to EUR 1,510 million.

Operating profit is estimated to be EUR 370 million to EUR 400 million.

Orion Corporation