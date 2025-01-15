Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Research Report By Focusing On Top Companies Like Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shoulder Arthroplasty was valued at $1,080 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,814 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shoulder arthroplasty, also known as shoulder replacement surgery, is a surgical procedure that involves replacing the damaged or diseased shoulder joint with an artificial joint. This procedure is typically recommended for patients who have severe shoulder pain and limited mobility due to conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or a rotator cuff tear that cannot be treated with non-surgical options. Shoulder arthroplasty is a surgical procedure, which assists in the treatment of severe pain and stiffness in people suffering from various forms of arthritis or degenerative joint disease of the shoulder joint. Shoulder Arthroplasty Market was valued at $1,080 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,814 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6%.♦ Download Sample PDF Of This Report:There are several types of shoulder arthroplasty, including:1.Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (TSA): This involves replacing both the ball and socket of the shoulder joint with artificial components.2.Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (RTSA): This involves reversing the position of the ball and socket components of the shoulder joint. This procedure is typically recommended for patients who have a rotator cuff tear that cannot be repaired with conventional surgery.3.Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty: This involves replacing only the damaged portion of the shoulder joint. This procedure is typically recommended for patients who have isolated damage to the humeral head or glenoid.Major market players covered in the report, such as -.Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc.,.Integra LifeSciences Corporation,.Zimmer Biomet,.Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes),.Arthrex, Inc.,.Smith and Nephew Plc,.Conmed Corporation,.DJO Global,.Evolutis, and.Exactech, Inc.Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Key Benefits for Stakeholders -. The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Shoulder Arthroplasty Market research to identify potential Shoulder Arthroplasty Market opportunities in genetics.. In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.. Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. . Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.. The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.. Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.. The report includes regional and global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.The recovery period after shoulder arthroplasty can vary depending on the type of procedure performed and the individual patient's health status. Most patients will need to wear a sling for several weeks after surgery and undergo physical therapy to regain strength and mobility in the shoulder joint. It is important for patients to follow their surgeon's instructions carefully to ensure the best possible outcome.While shoulder arthroplasty can provide significant pain relief and improved shoulder function for many patients, it is important to note that there are potential risks and complications associated with any surgical procedure. Patients should discuss the benefits and risks of shoulder arthroplasty with their surgeon to determine if this procedure is appropriate for their individual needs.♦ For Purchase Enquiry -Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What is the total market value of Shoulder Arthroplasty Market report?Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Shoulder Arthroplasty Market?Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?Q4. What is the leading technology of Shoulder Arthroplasty Market?Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?Q6. 