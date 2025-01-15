Throughput Inc. Appoints Retired United States Army 4-Star General Gustave F. Perna To Advisory Board To Accelerate Mission Readiness & Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Executive military leader with proven strengths in strategy, & logistics, and talent development in complex and fast-paced mission-critical environments joins ThroughPut Advisory Board

ThroughPut , the Industrial AI Chain Analytics and Decision Intelligence Pioneer, today announced the addition of retired 4-Star United States General Gustave Perna to its Board of Advisors. General Perna served as the Chief Operating Officer of the United States' COVID-19 response, where he oversaw the logistics in the government's distribution of the vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic. General Perna previously served as the 19th commanding general of United States Army Materiel Command , and served the nation for more than 40 years.

"ThroughPut

is honored to have retired US Army 4-Star General Gustave Perna join the Board of Advisors," said Ali Raza, CEO and Founder of ThroughPut. "Regarded as the country's top logistician, General

Perna has spent the last 40+ years executing complex supply chain & logistics operations at an unmatchable scale. His collaboration track record with leading Artificial Intelligence companies will provide a unique perspective on how ThroughPut

can support existing mission readiness acceleration efforts. The team looks forward to learning from General Perna's expertise and making the necessary product improvements to better support our customer base."

"I am honored to join the ThroughPut Board of Advisors.

I am excited to advise this talented team to help accelerate mission readiness and increase warfighter success in rapidly changing operations. ThroughPut can assist organizations like the Defense Logistics Agency and the Armed Forces accelerate the flow of information and materiel, while enabling cross-organizational collaboration and corrective actions," said General Perna.



General Perna was raised in New Jersey as part of a military family. Following his graduation from Morris Hills High School, he joined Valley Forge Military Academy and College, where he started his military education. Initially commissioned as a second lieutenant in the infantry, General Perna was quick to move to his preferred field of logistics. He earned a business management degree from the University of Maryland followed by a master's in logistics management from Florida Institute of Technology. He was appointed as the 19th Commanding General of the U.S. Army Materiel Command in September 2016, when he was also made responsible for the U.S. global military supply chain. In July 2020, he retired as a four-star general. A true American hero, General Perna's military awards and achievements include the Distinguished Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Defense Superior Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Parachutist and Air Assault Badges.

About ThroughPut AI

ThroughPut

is a Silicon Valley-based

Supply Chain

AI-powered Decision Intelligence leader

that puts Industrial material flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain far faster than leading contemporary and legacy solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut, visit

our

website today.

