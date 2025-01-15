Kuwait Interior Minister Honors Security Personnel For Locating Fugitive
KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Wednesday honored personnel of the directorate general for sentences execution for detaining a fugitive in the case of falsifying the Kuwaiti citizenship.
Alluding the detention of the wanted who was hiding at a Farm in Al-Wafra, the minister, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior, lauded the fruitful personnel efforts affirming that the operation was an example to follow for all security apparatuses.
He praised in particular their success in locating his whereabouts despite encountering some difficult circumstances, urging the ministry staff to double their efforts to track down the fugitives particularly those convicted in cases of falsifying or counterfeiting the national identity. (end)
