Program Production Director Highlights Importance Of Media Content To Preserve Arab Identity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Director General of the Gulf Cooperation Council's Joint Program Production Institution Mubarak Fahad Jaber Al-Ahmad stressed importance of focusing on content to reinforce Arab identity and protect cultural heritage and ethical values.

Speaking at the 44th General Assembly of the Arab States Broadcasting Union in Tunis Wednesday, Sheikh Mubarak revealed that the organization's programs will soon be broadcast on Gulf digital platforms in collaboration with Gulf media ministries.

He highlighted the need to adapt to rapidly advancing media technology, particularly multi-platform broadcasting, and to prepare for the future of media through research and studies.

Moreover, he expressed hope for the eventual broadcast of the organization's programs on Arab digital platforms after their Gulf debut.

Sheikh Mubarak also met with Director General of the Arab States Broadcasting Union Abdul Rahim Suleiman, discussing shared areas of interest. (end)

