Escape To Find Warmth And Wonder This Winter With Four Seasons

Exclusive private island in Bahrain – The ideal combination of a beach vacation and an urban escape, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay offers extensive facilities and leisure experiences. Kayak or paddleboard off the white-sand private beach, enjoy the exclusive Fireside Flow Spa package set beneath a canopy of twinkling stars, or enjoy Kitchen Dining at CUT at Wolfgang Puck. Perfect for multi-generational family trips, including a waterpark, Beach Club for teenagers with arcade games, and a range of family and adult-only pools, there is something for everyone.

A utopian oasis in the luxury capital of Dubai

– A luxury playground, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeriah Beach is a unique blend of private beachfront with a canopy of lush tropical floral. This ultra exclusive address provides guests with convenient access to the best of all worlds, whether it's designer shopping, diverse dining or seeing iconic landmarks. Take a sunrise hot air balloon ride, indulge in starlit dining at Mercury Rooftop with sweeping views of the Dubai skyline, or unwind with the Poolside Nap Experience.

The best of city and sea in Doha – An iconic building in the Doha skyline and recently renovated by renowned French architect, Pierre-Yves Rochon, Four Seasons Hotel Doha combines urban chic and resort-style comfort, with all that the city has to offer within close proximity. Discover the true spirit of Qatar and its culture with a bespoke city tour, museum excursion or desert safari experience – or spend a leisurely day enjoying the beach and lounging by the pools.

The warmth of true Saudi hospitality – In a prime location in the iconic Kingdom Tower, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and vibrant, cultural and entertainment experiences. Experience opulence with accommodations infused with Saudi heritage, award-winning global cuisine – with Café Boulud opening just last October, and exceptional service from dedicated private butlers. A true home away from home, where guests will experience personalised care and comfort.

Explore Africa

Out-of-this-world experiences in the Serengeti – Unequalled luxury meets the untamed beauty of the African wilderness at Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti . The perfect winter escape for guests seeking an unforgettable safari experience, with accommodation offering breathtaking views of the iconic Serengeti Savannah. Refresh from safari in one of the world's most iconic infinity pools, then indulge in locally-rooted spa treatments. Join Four Seasons knowledgeable guides to experience intimate wildlife encounters by day, then return for a bush dinner and stargazing experience under the watchful gaze of the local Maasai or settle in at one of the Lodge's five unique dining experiences in the heart of the Savannah.

The magic of Morocco in Rabat – A glamorously restored "Palace by the Sea",

Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr was once a majestic 18th-century royal residence. Like stepping into an Arabian fairy tale, the hotel has breathtaking ocean views over the Atlantic. A rare capital city that has much to be discovered, guests can live like a local in Rabat's ancient districts and visit a number of its UNESCO historical landmarks.

The essence of Marrakech – Four Seasons Resort Marrakech is nestled between the historic Medina and Menara Gardens, in the heart of the cosmopolitan Hivernage neighbourhood. Offering a serene retreat that reflects the city's millennial garden culture and two large pools, one exclusively for adults and one for families. Enjoy an off-road adventure in the Agafay Desert, drift through the skies in a hot air balloon or experience a sidecar tour throughout the historic city.

A year-round beachfront getaway in the Egyptian Red Sea

– Guests seeking world-class water adventures and elevated seaside living, need look no further than Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh . Visit the on-site dive centre for exceptional diving experiences, snorkelling, parasailing or a private charter yacht to cruise the Red Sea. Experience adventure with a myriad of desert excursions including sunset camel rides, quad biking or mountain climbing and return to the resort to indulge in an authentic gastronomic experience.

Relive Egypt's 5,000-year-old mysteries – A luxury escape in the heart of Cairo showcasing the rich artistic heritage of Egypt, Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza has an unrivalled location overlooking one of the greatest rivers in the world, the Nile. Moments away from ancient landmarks and the vibrant pulse of the city, be amongst the very first to take an enchanting journey back in time with 12 newly opened galleries exhibiting priceless artifacts at the Grand Egyptian Museum or enjoy curated itineraries including the 1000-year-old Khan El Khalili market, then return to diverse, world-class dining across 10 international restaurants.

Escape to the Indian Ocean

A secluded oasis in Mauritius – Situated on the east coast on the edge of an idyllic lagoon, Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita is abundant with lush greenery and dramatic views at every turn. Perfect for family escapes, each stylish villa and private retreat features its own tropical garden and pool for the ultimate sanctuary. By day, take to the crystal waters with a private sailing lesson or catamaran tour, then by night embark on an unforgettable culinary journey with the option of eight distinct dining experiences.

Untouched beauty for nature enthusiasts – A Robinson Crusoe castaway island experience, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island is a dream for luxury travellers in search of natural beauty. Desroches Island is blessed with 14km of white sand beaches and serves as a habitat for a myriad of flora and fauna endemic to Seychelles, including the giant Aldabra tortoise. Epic dining experiences are available ranging from dinner in a lighthouse, to romantic beach picnics and over 70 resort activities taking you across land and sea.

An extravagant hideaway to soak up the Seychelles –

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles is situated on a dramatic hillside and wrapped around the natural amphitheatre of Petite Anse Bay, with its picturesque views and crystalline waters. Stay in one of the resort's secluded treehouse villas and residences perched along a verdant jungle hillside and experience unparalleled luxury. The resort is a launchpad to explore land, air and sea, from discovering UNSECO World Heritage Site Vallée de Mai on Praslin by helicopter, to immersing yourself in a Mahé cultural tour.

