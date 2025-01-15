Buckeye Basements Named NARI Of Central Ohio Remodeler Of The Year Rotytm Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The under $100k category featured a stunning wine cellar, guest bedroom, and bathroom.

**Basement $100,000 to $250,000**



The $100k to $250k category included a room, wet bar, wine cellar, exercise room, children's play area, spa-like bathroom, and guest suite/bedroom.

The ceremony took place on Friday, December 5, 2024, at the annual Evening of Excellence, held at the Columbus Athenaeum.

Buckeye Basements, a proud, locally owned, and family-operated business, has been serving the Central Ohio area for over 25 years. Specializing in custom basement finishing and remodeling, the company showcases true craftsmanship, which has garnered accolades from clients and peers alike.

Sixteen Central Ohio remodeling companies entered nearly 100 remodeling projects in 32 categories to vie for the Remodeler of the Year award. Judging is based on problem-solving, functionality, aesthetics, craftsmanship, innovation, and degree of difficulty assessed by an impartial panel of industry experts. Local winners may go on to compete in the NARI Regional RotY TM competition, with 30 team members. Regional RotY Winners then advance as finalists at the national level.



Regional winners will be honored, and National winners will be announced at NARI's Evening of ExcellenceSM reception on Wednesday, April 9, in Austin, TX.

Buckeye Basements celebrated its win by showcasing two outstanding projects: an elegant wine cellar completed under $100,000 and a beautifully designed bar and bathroom that fall within the $100,000 to $250,000 range. Each project exemplifies the company's commitment to excellence, blending aesthetics and functionality that enhance the overall living space.

Each year, NARI presents CotY awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects.

NARI is a professional association whose members voluntarily subscribe to a strict code of ethics. To be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a NARI member in good standing.

Buckeye Basements, Inc. is dedicated to quality, integrity, and high standards of craftsmanship in basement finishing and remodeling in the Central Ohio area.

**About NARI:** The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is the source for homeowners seeking to hire a professional remodeling contractor. Members are full-time, dedicated remodeling industry professionals who follow a strict code of ethics with high standards of honesty, integrity, and responsibility. For more information, contact NARI at 847-298-9200 or visit .

