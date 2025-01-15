Sprott Launches Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Only U.S.-Listed Providing Pure-Play Exposure to Silver Miners and Physical Silver Silver Miners ETF Adds to Sprott's Expanding ETF Suite TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott Asset Management”) today announced the launch of the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (Nasdaq: SLVR) (the“ETF” or“SLVR”), the only1 ETF focused on providing pure-play2 exposure to silver miners and physical silver, an undervalued precious metal with evolving industrial and technological uses. The ETF is the most recent addition to Sprott Asset Management's suite of ETFs and draws on its extensive experience in the precious metals and critical materials space. “Silver is one of the world's best-known precious metals, and we believe it's positioned to perform well in today's market. In addition, demand for silver is growing in applications ranging from clean technology and solar energy to the automotive and healthcare industries. We believe silver and its miners have significant investment potential, as silver is both a precious metal and an industrial metal critical to new energy,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.“With our specialized expertise in precious metals and critical materials, we're pleased to offer a focused opportunity to invest in silver miners and physical silver through this ETF.” The Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Silver MinersTM Index

(NSLVRTM) by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index. The Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of securities in the silver industry, including silver producers, developers and explorers, and physical silver. SLVR joins Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) and Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) as well as a suite of critical materials ETFs providing pure-play2 exposure to uranium, copper, lithium, and nickel miners. The Sprott ETFs include:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDM Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index (Index Ticker: SOLGMCFT). The Index aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies whose stocks are listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDJ Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index (Ticker: SOLJGMFT). The Index aims to track the performance of small-capitalization gold companies whose stocks are listed on regulated exchanges. Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF Nasdaq: SLVR Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index Nasdaq Sprott Silver MinersTM Index (NSLVRTM) by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of NSLVRTM. The Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of securities in the silver industry, including silver producers, developers and explorers, and physical silver. Sprott Critical Materials ETF Nasdaq: SETM Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Critical MaterialsTM Index (NSETMTM). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the energy transition materials industry. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF NYSE Arca: URNM Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index (URNMX). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to the uranium mining industry, which may include mining, exploration, development and production of uranium, or holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties or engaging in other non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Nasdaq: URNJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium MinersTM Index (NSURNJTM), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in uranium mining-related businesses. Sprott Copper Miners ETF Nasdaq: COPP Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Copper MinersTM Index (NSCOPPTM), which is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in copper mining-related businesses. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Nasdaq: COPJ Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper MinersTM Index (NSCOPJTM), which is designed to track the performance of mid-, small- and micro-cap companies in copper mining-related businesses. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Nasdaq: LITP Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium MinersTM Index (NSLITPTM). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the lithium industry, including lithium producers, developers and explorers. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Nasdaq: NIKL Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel MinersTM Index (NSNIKLTM). The Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the nickel industry, including nickel producers, developers and explorers.

1 Based on Morningstar's universe of Precious Sector Equity ETFs as of 1/15/2025.

2 The term“pure-play” relates directly to the exposure that the Fund has to the total universe of investable, publicly listed securities in the investment strategy.

About Sprott Asset Management LP

Sprott Asset Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Glen Williams

Managing Partner

Investor and Institutional Client Relations

Direct: (416) 943-4394

...

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Direct: (646) 569-5897

...

Important Disclosures

The Sprott Funds Trust is made up of the following ETFs (“Funds”): Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM), Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ), Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (SLVR), Sprott Critical Materials ETF (SETM), Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM), Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ), Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP), Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ), Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) and Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL).

Before investing, you should consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Each Fund's prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. A prospectus can be obtained by calling 888.622.1813 or by clicking this link .

SLVR is new and has a limited operating history. The Funds are not suitable for all investors. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including the loss of money. The Funds are non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in share price than would occur in a diversified fund .

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. "Authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 10,000 shares.

Funds that emphasize investments in small/mid-cap companies will generally experience greater price volatility. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of investment losses. ETFs are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow an individual to trade throughout the day. A higher portfolio turnover rate may indicate higher transaction costs and may result in higher taxes when Fund shares are held in a taxable account. These costs, which

are not reflected in annual Fund operating expenses, affect the Fund's performance.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq Sprott Silver MinersTM Index, NSLVRTM, Nasdaq Sprott Critical MaterialsTM Index, NSETMTM, Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium MinersTM Index, NSURNJTM, Nasdaq Sprott Copper MinersTM Index, NSCOPPTM, Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper MinersTM Index, NSCOPJTM, Nasdaq Sprott Lithium MinersTM Index, NSLITPTM, Nasdaq Sprott Nickel MinersTM Index, and NSNIKLTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the“Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is the Investment Adviser to the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for the Sprott ETFs and is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA Member.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

© 2025 Sprott Inc. All rights reserved.