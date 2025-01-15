Iran approves 24 specialized industrial parks dedicated to solar energy

(MENAFN) Iran’s Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has announced the approval of 24 specialized industrial parks dedicated to solar energy, with four already operational and offering land to interested investors. Reza Ansari, ISIPO’s Managing Director, shared these developments, emphasizing the need to encourage private sector involvement in renewable energy projects, as reported by IRNA. This initiative aligns with the country’s efforts to address energy challenges and enhance sustainability in its industrial sector.



Ansari highlighted the importance of creating a favorable investment environment to overcome energy issues such as power and gas outages, which have disrupted production. He called for structural changes in energy management, including redefining the Ministry of Energy’s role, and emphasized ISIPO’s active support for renewable energy plants and improvements to electricity infrastructure. Solar energy, he noted, is a critical resource for meeting the power demands of industrial parks, which consumed approximately 3,000 megawatts of electricity during the autumn season this year. Proper planning could make solar energy a viable solution to meet this demand effectively.



Iran’s industrial parks, numbering 870, host over 53,000 production units that employ approximately 1.1 million people. With the establishment of new units, this figure is expected to rise significantly. Ansari also stressed the role of industrial parks as both economic and social institutions created by the people, underscoring their broader significance beyond mere economic activity.



ISIPO’s commitment to renewable energy production is evident in its initiatives to address the energy supply-demand gap. These include establishing solar energy industrial parks, promoting distributed generation methods like combined heat and power (CHP) and distributed generation (DG), and upgrading electricity transmission infrastructure. Such efforts aim to ensure a more sustainable energy framework that supports industrial growth while addressing environmental and economic challenges.

