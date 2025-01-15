Italy Construction Industry Report 2024: Output To Expand By 6.6% In Real-Terms In 2024 Before Recording A Projected AAGR Of 1.5% During 2027-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction in Italy is expected to expand in real terms by 6.6% in 2024, supported by a fall in construction costs, coupled with investments in energy and infrastructure projects.

According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat), the gross fixed capital formation in the construction industry grew by 7.3% year on year (YoY) in the first half of 2024, preceded by an overall annual growth of 3.5% in 2023. Moreover, the average construction producer prices declined by 1.1% YoY during the first seven months of 2024, compared to an overall annual rise of 1.3% in 2024.

The Italian construction industry is however expected to rebound at an average annual growth of 1.5% from 2027 to 2028, supported by public and private investments in transport infrastructure, renewable energy and industrial projects. Growth will be driven by the 2023-27 Strategic Plan, announced in January 2024 by Snam, an Italian energy infrastructure operator. The plan outlines a total investment of EUR11.5 billion ($12.2 billion) in transport, gas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure by 2027.

Of the total, EUR 10.3 billion ($10.9 billion) will be allocated to transport and energy infrastructure, while EUR1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) will be dedicated to energy transition initiatives by 2027. Growth over the forecast period will also be bolstered by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport's plan to revitalize the railway networks in Calabria and Sicily by 2030, with an investment of EUR47 billion ($49.8 billion).

Key projects to be implemented by 2030 include EUR15.9 billion ($16.9 billion) for the Salerno-Reggio Calabria line and EUR13 billion ($13.8 billion) for the 207km Salerno-Reggio Calabria railway project.

