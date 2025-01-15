SOLV Energy Acquires SDI Services As Strategic Partner To Expand Renewable Energy Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV has acquired Sacramento Drilling, Inc. (dba SDI Services), strengthening SOLV's energy solutions capabilities and adding highly skilled talent and capacity to continue delivering top-tier project execution outcomes.

"SDI Services has been a recognized leader in solar foundation solutions for over 25 years.

Since 2010, SDI Services has provided solar predrill and pile foundation installation solutions on more than eight facilities designed and constructed by SOLV Energy. The acquisition of SDI accelerates our initiative to bolster our services offerings as we continue our growth as a leading renewable solutions provider, and we look forward to building on our strong record of success," said SOLV Energy CEO George Hershman.

"SOLV shares our values and sees great potential in what we can do together. This combination will bring SDI Services new opportunities for growth, innovation and career advancement for our employees," added Pietro Saviotti, CEO of SDI Services.

The combination of SOLV Energy and SDI Services allows both companies to further grow, enhance customer service, and invest in their teams. Moving forward, the two companies will work jointly on projects to optimize installation and improve operational efficiency. Together, SOLV Energy and SDI Services will strive to set the standard for installation efficiency and innovation on utility-solar projects.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a top-tier renewable energy solutions provider for utility solar, energy storage, and high voltage projects in North America. Since 2008, SOLV Energy has earned one of the industry's largest EPC and O&M portfolios, surpassing 20 GW of installed and awarded utility-scale solar and storage projects and operating 15+ GW of renewable energy assets across the U.S. Our passionate teams work seamlessly to drive innovation and deliver performance from build to operations, with safety at the forefront of everything we do. We are here for the long haul, developing lasting relationships with our customers, investing in our communities, and offering opportunities for our employees to build meaningful careers in better energy. To learn more, visit solvenergy.

About SDI Services

SDI is a nationally recognized leader in drilled shaft, micropile, and solar foundation drilling and installation, boasting over 25 years of experience. Beginning from modest origins, SDI has grown organically into a nationally recognized contractor. The company is built on sound business principles and a fundamental approach to construction, all while fostering a can-do attitude toward achieving its goals and objectives. SDI's core focus and competencies are centered on foundation drilling, micropiles, ground anchors, and shoring construction, serving both public and private sectors. Additionally, SDI has established itself as the premier installer of solar foundations in the United States.

