عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, Azerbaijan, And Iran To Hold Trilateral Transport Meeting

Russia, Azerbaijan, And Iran To Hold Trilateral Transport Meeting


1/15/2025 6:09:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A trilateral meeting involving Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran in the transport sector is scheduled for January 28, 2025, Azernews reports via Iranian media.

The announcement was made during video talks between Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzana Sadiq and Russia's Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit.

According to reports, the discussions covered preparations for a joint Memorandum of Cooperation and the 2025 roadmap for regional transport collaboration. A key focus was the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, a crucial segment of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The talks also explored the potential for maximizing the Caspian Sea's transport capabilities through enhanced bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia.

MENAFN15012025000195011045ID1109092632


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search