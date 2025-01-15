Russia, Azerbaijan, And Iran To Hold Trilateral Transport Meeting
Date
1/15/2025 6:09:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A trilateral meeting involving Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran in
the transport sector is scheduled for January 28, 2025,
Azernews reports via Iranian media.
The announcement was made during video talks between Iran's
Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzana Sadiq and Russia's
Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit.
According to reports, the discussions covered preparations for a
joint Memorandum of Cooperation and the 2025 roadmap for regional
transport collaboration. A key focus was the construction of the
Rasht-Astara railway, a crucial segment of the International
North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
The talks also explored the potential for maximizing the Caspian
Sea's transport capabilities through enhanced bilateral cooperation
between Iran and Russia.
