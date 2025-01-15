Qatar's Imports Of Jordanian Dates Experience Notable Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Jan.15 (Petra) – Qatar has seen a significant increase in its imports of Jordanian dates in 2024, reflecting a growing demand for this high-quality product.According to the latest data from Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority, imports of Jordanian dates reached approximately 128 tons in 2024, representing a 6.6% rise compared to 120 tons in 2023. This follows an upward trend from 110 tons in 2022 and 98 tons in 2021.The increase in imports is linked to the expansion of Qatar's local markets and the rising demand for Jordanian dates, which are recognized for their exceptional quality. This growth is also driven by the efforts of Qatari import and export companies, which have increased their supply to meet the needs of a growing expatriate population and a rising number of visitors and tourists.Among the various types of Jordanian dates, Medjool remains the most popular in Qatar, known for its high quality and competitive pricing, followed by the Barhi variety.Dates are one of Jordan's key agricultural exports, and the sector has experienced continued growth in both production and export volumes. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Qatar, are among the largest markets for Jordanian dates, consuming significant quantities each year.