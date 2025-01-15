Today In Kuwait's History
1961 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a concession agreement with Kuwait Shell for oil investment to handle offshore oil operations for 45 years.
1980 -- Kuwait News Agency began broadcasting English-language news for 12 hours a day.
1991 -- UN Security Council announced end of an ultimatum for the Iraqi Regime to withdraw peacefully from Kuwait in line with resolution 678.
1991 -- Kuwait crown prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait's rejection of sitting at the negotiating table with the Iraqi regime after withdrawing from Kuwait.
1997 -- The Public Authority for Industry (PAI) was established for promoting domestic production and diversifying income resources.
2004 -- US President George Bush designated Kuwait a major non-NATO strategic ally.
2006 -- Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 79. The late Amir was State of Kuwait 13th ruler and assumed office on December 31, 1977 following demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
2006 -- Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah was named Amir according to the Kuwaiti Constitution, becoming the 14th ruler of the nation.
2014 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah declared during the second international conference for donations for Syria allocating USD 500 million worth of Kuwaiti aid for the stricken nation.
2014 -- UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon designated Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah "Humanitarian Leader" and Kuwait "Center for Humanitarian Action."
2015 -- The National Assembly approved a bill for allowing a male parent, who has sold his estate after paying all the debt for the Credit Bank of Kuwait, to attain proper housing.
2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD six million loan agreement with Belize to fund a major road project. (end)
