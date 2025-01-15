(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) --



1961 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a concession agreement with Kuwait Shell for oil to handle offshore oil operations for 45 years.

1980 -- Kuwait News Agency began broadcasting English-language news for 12 hours a day.

1991 -- UN Security Council announced end of an ultimatum for the Iraqi to withdraw peacefully from Kuwait in line with 678.

1991 -- Kuwait and Prime Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait's rejection of sitting at the negotiating table with the Iraqi regime after withdrawing from Kuwait.

1997 -- The Public Authority for Industry (PAI) was established for promoting domestic production and diversifying income resources.

2004 -- US President George Bush designated Kuwait a major non-NATO strategic ally.

2006 -- Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 79. The late Amir was State of Kuwait 13th ruler and assumed office on December 31, 1977 following demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

2006 -- Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah was named Amir according to the Kuwaiti Constitution, becoming the 14th ruler of the nation.

2014 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah declared during the second international conference for donations for Syria allocating USD 500 million worth of Kuwaiti aid for the stricken nation.

2014 -- UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon designated Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah "Humanitarian Leader" and Kuwait "Center for Humanitarian Action."



2015 -- The National Assembly approved a bill for allowing a male parent, who has sold his estate after paying all the debt for the Credit Bank of Kuwait, to attain proper housing.

2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD six million loan agreement with Belize to fund a major road project. (end)

