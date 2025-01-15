MERC: Qatar's Al Attiyah, Al Kuwari Top Bumper Entry For Season Opener In Oman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Muscat: The three most recent FIA Middle East rally champions, Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and Abdullah Al Rawahi, head a 23-strong entry for the opening round of the regional series to be held in Oman on January 23-25.

The revised Oman International Rally is being organising by the Oman Automobile Association (OAA) and will be based at the Sohar Entertainment Centre (SEC) from January 19.

It has attracted competitors from nine nations, including seven crews in Rally 2, nine Rally 3 and Rally 5 machines, two Can-Ams competing in T4 and an additional five entered in the Oman National Championship and running at the tail end of the field.

Abdulaziz Al Kuwari

Qatar's Al Attiyah will be bidding to win the event for a record-breaking eighth occasion and teams up with his regular French W2RC co-driver Edouard Boulanger for the first time in the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC).

Switzerland-based Boulanger started his career as an enduro rider before switching to the navigator's seat to partner the likes of Peter Jerie, Khalid Al Qassimi, Dakar legend Stéphane Peterhansel and now Al Attiyah in cross-country events. The duo are currently chasing glory on the 47th Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia with the official Dacia team.

Al Rawahi is a two-time winner of his home event in Oman and again teams up with Jordanian Ata Al Hmoud, while defending MERC champion Al Kuwari calls upon the services of Irishman Lorcan Moore for the Sohar-based season opener.

Edouard Boulanger

There are also Rally2 Ford Fiesta entries for Qatari veteran Nasser Khalifa Al Atya, Indian driver Payyaakkal Panikkaveettil and a Peugeot 208 for Qatar's Rashid Al Muhannadi.

With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia set to join the regional series in May after a 15-year absence, there are Saudi entries from rally cross and WRC regular Rakan Al Rashed (Toyota GR Yaris Rally 2), Hamza Bakhashab (the son of 1995 MERC winner Abdullah Bakhashab) and Ibrahim Al Muhanna.

In the absence of last year's FIA MERC2 winner Shaker Jweihan, fellow Jordanian Shadi Shaban heads the list of contenders in their fleet of Subarus and Mitsubishis. Other entrants include local drivers Abdullah Al Zubair and Zakariya Al Aamri, Lebanon's Ahmad Khaled, Jordan's Issa Abu Jamous and India's Mohamed Mansoor Parol.

Shadi El Fakih returns to defend his FIA MERC5 crown at the wheel of his two-wheel drive Renault Clio and Saudi driver Yosra Jazzar joins Al Muhanna in a pair of T4 Can-Ams. Five local crews competing for Oman National Championship honours further boost the entry list.

Crew will tackle 13 special stages and 232.39 competitive kilometres in a route of 636.41km.

The 2025 event is being run under the chairmanship of Brigadier Jamal Said Al Tai, organising panel member Suleiman Al Rawahi and Rally Director Anwar Al Zadjali.

2025 Oman International Rally – entry list

1. Abdulaziz Al Kuwari (QAT)/Lorcan Moore (IRL) Citroën C3 Rally 2

2. Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah (QAT)/Edouard Boulanger (FRA) Škoda Fabia RS Rally 2

3. Abdullah Al Rawahi (OMN)/Ata Al Hmoud (JOR) Škoda Fabia RS Rally 2

4. Rashid Al Muhannadi (QAT)/Gary McElhinney (IRL) Peugeot 208 Rally 2

5. Rakan Al Rashed (SAU)/Hugo Magalhães (PRT) Toyota GR Yaris Rally 2

6. Nasser Khalifa Al Atya (QAT)/Ziad Chehab (LEB) Ford Fiesta Mk II Rally 2

7. Payyaakkal Panikkaveettil (IND)/Musa Sherif (IND) Ford Fiesta Rally 2

8. Shadi Shaban (JOR)/Samer Issa (JOR) Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X

9. Ihab Al Shurafa (JOR)/Ahmad Jankout (JOR) Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X

10. Issa Abu Jamous (JOR)/Saqer Abu Jamous (JOR) Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X

11. Abdullah Al Zubair (OMN)/Taha Al Zadjali (OMN) Subaru Impreza

12. Ahmad Khaled (LEB)/ Samer Sfeir (LEB) Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X

14. Zakariya Al Aamri (OMN)/Mohammed Al Mazroui (OMN) Subaru Impreza

15. Mohamed Mansoor Parol (IND)/Joseph Lenin (IND) Subaru Impreza

16. Shadi El Fakih (LBN)/Joseph Kmeid (LBN) Renault Clio

17. Ibrahim Al Muhanna (SAU)/Faisal Al Suwayh (SAU) Can-Am Maverick X3 (T4)

18. Yosra Jazzar (SAU)/TBA Can-Am Maverick X3 (T4)

19. Hamza Bakhashab (SAU)/TBA