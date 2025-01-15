India, china still in standoff along lac despite disengagement agreement, says army chief

(MENAFN) Despite the two countries' agreement to disengage in October 2024, Indian chief General Upendra Dwivedi has stated that a standoff-like situation still exists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), an unofficial ceasefire line between his nation and China. The general emphasized that both nations must "sit together and restore trust" during a news conference held in New Delhi on Monday.



According to General Dwivedi, both sides have altered the terrain, raised their force levels, and accumulated weapons since the violent conflicts between the two armies began in 2020. "The situation at the border still looks like a standoff, even though they have taken steps to disengage," he said.



“Troop deployment directly depends on the trust factor (between the two armies) and the capabilities have been created on other side. The current capabilities across entails we will need to maintain the troop levels,” General Dwivedi added.



He also said that “for now, during winters, we are not looking at a reduction in troop levels along the line of actual control,” adding that the reassessment could be finished before summer.



