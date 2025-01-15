All-Electric Nissan R32 GT-R EV showcased at 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (14 January 2025) - At the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing have showcased an all-electric R32 EV, a pioneering project that breathes new life into one of the most revered icons in automotive history. This groundbreaking conversion combines the classic appeal of the R32 GT-R with advanced electric vehicle technology, illustrating Nissan's commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility.

Created as a passion project by a small group of adventurous Nissan teammates in Japan, the R32 EV probes the potential of electrification to deliver a driving experience every bit as engaging and rewarding as the R32 GT-R’s.

Heading up the project is long-time Nissan EV powertrain engineer Ryozo Hiraku. A fan of the R32 GT-R and a former R32 Skyline owner himself, Hiraku had a desire to electrify a car he revered and ensure it could be driven for decades to come.

Hiraku says, “I wondered if 30 years from now — in 2055 or beyond — owners of this incredible machine could still buy gasoline and enjoy driving it. I saw merit in using electrical and digital technology to replicate the appeal of the R32 GT-R so future generations could experience it.”

Once all the components were painstakingly installed, the team turned to Nissan master test driver Hiroyoshi Kato to assess the driving experience. Kato is not only one of Nissan’s most experienced drivers but was a member of the evaluation group that fine-tuned the R32 GT-R ahead of its 1989 launch.

The team was also confident that if it could successfully match the legendary model’s driving performance using electrons instead of gasoline, the resulting knowhow could support the development of future EVs.

At first glance, the R32 EV could almost pass as a standard R32 GT-R. Finished in Gun Grey metallic, the vehicle’s factory-fresh appearance disguises the electric powertrain beneath it.

An electrifying experience

Aiming to reproduce the prowess of the revered 2.6-liter twin-turbo engine, the team installed a pair of 160kW electric motors, each capable of delivering up to 340 Nm of torque. They removed the rear seat and, in its place, installed a 62kWh battery borrowed from the LEAF NISMO RC02.

While the tuning and development of the R32 EV is ongoing, the team’s aim is to match the performance of the original GT-R, which produced 280 PS (206 kW) and 353 Nm of torque.

Although the R32 EV has become approximately 370 kg heavier due to the battery pack and electrical components, engineers have tuned its output and torque to match the original R32 GT-R's torque-to-weight ratio.

The R32 EV features a NISMO Sports suspension kit with Öhlins dampers to ensure optimal handling and limited body roll despite the additional weight of the EV components.

Targeting dynamic performance

The team working on the R32 EV aims to create a true driver’s car rather than chase outright power and straight-line performance. And likewise, the key to achieving the desired dynamic prowess is an impressive all-wheel drive system.

When it debuted 35 years ago, Nissan’s ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system ensured the original R32 GT-R delivered impressive all-weather traction and stability. With a hydraulically actuated clutch system, it could apportion torque up to 50:50 between the front and rear wheels.

As the team progresses in developing the R32 EV, they are working to tune the twin electric motors to match the benchmark set by the original vehicle. With an array of modern sensors and an absence of mechanical components like clutches, the dual electric motors can respond faster and distribute torque between the front and rear wheels with even greater precision than the mechanical system they replaced.

Engaging the senses

While most mass-produced EVs today aim to provide a whisper-quiet cabin experience, the R32 EV team sought to replicate the sensory engagement of the R32 GT-R.

The R32 EV features paddle shift functionality and a cabin speaker pipes in sound inspired by the original RB26DETT engine note.

To replicate the sensation of manual gear shifts, the team programed the sensation of shift shock into the paddle shift logic, simulating the brief jolt a driver experiences when engaging the clutch and shifting up or down through a mechanical gearbox.

Bigger brakes and factory-inspired wheels

The team sourced larger rotors and larger monoblock calipers from the R35 GT-R, ensuring optimal stopping power despite the R32 EV’s added heft. To accommodate the larger discs and meatier calipers, the team developed a factory-inspired 18-inch wheel that closely resembles the 16-inch alloys fitted to the R32 GT-R.

An upgraded interior

Enhancing the driver’s experience inside the cabin, the factory seats were changed to custom Recaros. The double DIN audio, gauges and meter cluster received high-resolution digital screens that provide key driver information while retaining their original profile — a touch R32 GT-R aficionados will no doubt appreciate.

What’s next for the R32 EV?

With the fabrication and assembly stages complete, Hiraku and the team will now focus on tuning and dynamic development.

While there are no plans to commercialize the R32 EV or offer a conversion kit, the project is yielding valuable insights for the team’s members, who have dedicated countless hours of their spare time to make their vision a reality.

How the R32 EV stacks up against the R32 GT-R

R32 EV R32 GT-R

Length (mm) 4,545 4,545

Width (mm) 1,755 1,755

Height (mm) 1,340 1,340

Weight (kg) 1,797 1,430

Motor/Engine Twin electric motor RB26DETT

Transmission N/A 5-speed manual

Max power 160 kW motor x 2 206 kW (280 PS; 276 hp)

Max torque 340 Nm motor x 2 353 Nm (260 lb⋅ft)

AWD system Twin motor AWD ATTESA E-TS

Brakes Upgraded R35 ventilated discs and calipers Ventilated discs

Wheels 235/45R 18 225/50R16

Seats 2 4





MENAFN15012025003109013449ID1109092000