Stefan Radstrom Promoted to Complex General Manager at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection has recently announced the promotion of Stefan Radstrom to Complex General Manager. An experienced hotelier, in his new role, Stefan will oversee the operations of the entire Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, including Al Habtoor Palace, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, and V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton. With a career spanning continents and a reputation for creating unforgettable guest experiences, Stefan is set to further elevate the collection's brand values and help guide it towards achieving its long-term objectives.



Nestled in the heart of Dubai, the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection embodies luxury, style and exceptional hospitality. The destination offers three distinctive hotels, each with its own unique character, providing guests with world-class accommodations, dining experiences, and entertainment. From the palatial elegance of Al Habtoor Palace to the vibrant energy of V Hotel Dubai and the sophisticated charm of Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, the collection represents a diverse yet cohesive approach to luxury living.



Boasting over 30 years in the hospitality industry, Stefan Radstrom has travelled the world, gaining valuable insights into diverse cultures and hospitality trends. Following his first summer job, Stefan realised that hospitality was where his future lay and his passion for creating memorable guest experiences led him to leadership roles in some of the world’s most prestigious hotels. From Scandinavia to St. Petersburg, Doha, India, Istanbul, and beyond, his journey has been marked by numerous pre-openings, including some of the most renowned properties across the globe. His extensive experience positions him as an exceptional leader who brings strategic vision, operational excellence and a people-first approach to his work.



Stefan’s definition of luxury focuses on personalisation and the art of exceeding expectations. He instills into his team the idea that real luxury comes from the things you can’t buy — ambience, personal connections and experiences that linger in the hearts of each guest. Sustainability is another key focus for Stefan, who believes that luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand, evolving with industry and guest expectations.



Mr. Stefan Radstrom recently expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, saying, “I am truly grateful for this incredible opportunity to serve as the Complex General Manager at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. It is an honor to lead such a remarkable collection of properties, each with its own distinct character and incredible potential. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the hotel ownership for their trust and support. My commitment is to collaborate closely with our dedicated teams to elevate the guest experience, making each visit truly extraordinary. Al Habtoor City is not merely a destination; it embodies a lifestyle, and I look forward to playing a pivotal role in its bright future.”



Under Stefan’s leadership, the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is poised for exciting developments. With a renewed focus on creating extraordinary guest experiences and further establishing its properties as must-visit destinations in Dubai, the collection is set to achieve even greater success in the years to come. Stay tuned for the exciting new offerings and initiatives as Stefan takes the helm at this iconic destination.





