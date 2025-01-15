BRCGS recertifies eight Hotpack Global assets with grade AA

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications)

Dubai, UAE – January 14, 2025: Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has received grade AA from BRCGS (Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards) Packaging Materials following a recertification across eight of the company’s world-class manufacturing plants in the UAE, the UK, and the KSA.

The recertifications validate Hotpack’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in product safety, quality, and operational excellence in line with global sustainable manufacturing practices

The recertification reaffirms the company’s robust quality and safety management systems, rigorous internal audits, and proactive initiatives to maintain global benchmarks in production. The facilities recertified with the AA accreditation by BRCGS include Hotpack’s state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain in the UAE, in addition to its plants in the UK, and the KSA. Retaining and upgrading these certifications underscores Hotpack’s leadership in the packaging sector and reinforces its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

Commenting on the recertification, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, “We are proud to have achieved and recertificated the prestigious BRCGS AA certification across eight of our facilities. This accomplishment is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and collective effort of our employees. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every member of the Hotpack family for their commitment to excellence and their role in making this milestone possible.”

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director at Hotpack Global, stated, “At Hotpack, our commitment to excellence in product safety and quality is demonstrated through the strong collaboration between our QA team and site team. By regularly interacting, sharing best practices, and learning from audit and GMP results, we have successfully retained our AA certification. This ongoing exchange of knowledge has created a win-win situation, allowing us to continuously improve and maintain the highest standards. Our dedication to teamwork and continuous improvement ensures that we uphold the best systems and practices in the industry.”

Mr. Anvar PB, Group CTO and Executive Director, explained, “We have implemented several innovative measures to uphold our commitment to product safety and quality standards. Recognizing that effective Quality and Safety Management Systems are driven by the dedication of our people, the company has fostered a culture of process ownership and open communication. Every employee, from security personnel to delivery staff, is empowered with a clear understanding of their role in meeting safety requirements and exceeding customer expectations.”

Central to this initiative is the 'Product Safety Culture Plan,' designed to engage and motivate employees through various recognition programs. Outstanding contributions are acknowledged across multiple categories, reinforcing a sense of accountability and pride within the workforce. In 2024, Hotpack further advanced this commitment by digitalizing its 'Safety Culture Survey,' allowing employees to provide continuous feedback rather than relying on annual reviews. This shift has enabled the company to proactively identify areas for improvement and strategically implement enhancements, ensuring sustained excellence in safety and quality practices.

"At Hotpack, our focus on continuous improvement drives us to adopt cutting-edge solutions for maintaining and exceeding quality and safety standards. As we move towards the complete digitalization of our management systems through ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) integration, we aim to streamline documentation processes, reduce retrieval times, and enhance operational efficiency. This initiative ensures that our teams and auditors have seamless access to critical information, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation in every aspect of our operations," Mr. Anvar added.

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company operates in 16 countries, including the GCC, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. With over 4,000 employees and 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and 29 Branches. Hotpack offers a comprehensive range of packaging solutions for HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant and Catering), Retail, and Industrial Packaging sectors. Hotpack remains committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable packaging products that meet the diverse needs of its global clientele.





