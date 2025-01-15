Turkish company Fergani Space throws initial satellite into orbit

(MENAFN) Fergani Space, a Turkish space company, successfully launched its first satellite, the FGN-100-d1, on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space ambitions. The Turkish Space Agency confirmed that the satellite was launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, ushering in a new era for the Small Geostationary Satellite (SGEO) category.



The agency stated on X, "The satellite, which will offer global coverage in the field of communication and geo-positioning, will pioneer the technologies of the future."



The satellite was launched as part of the Transporter-12 mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US. The mission carried 131 payloads, including cube satellites, microsatellites, orbital transfer vehicles, and the FGN-100-d1.



The successful firing test of the satellite's hydrogen peroxide space engine was conducted in May of last year.



In addition to Fergani Space’s satellite, Plan-S, another Turkish space firm, also had its satellites launched during the same mission. The Turkish Space Agency noted that Plan-S is advancing global solutions in IoT and 6G NTN communication technologies through its new commercial satellites.

MENAFN15012025000045016755ID1109091922