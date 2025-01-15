Invitation to press and analyst conference in Stockholm

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group report for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 will be published on January 29, 2025 at 7:20 a.m. CET.

A press will be held at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 9:00 a.m. CET. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and CFO Mats Backman.

Link to webcast:

Press and analysts who wants to participate in the press conference via conference call, may call the telephone exchange at +46 10 444 18 30 from 8:00 a.m. CET.

Please be aware that press and analysts who wants to attend the press conference in person at Tänstickspalatset needs to pre-register via [email protected] .

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations

+46 76

553 7229

[email protected]

