India Emerges As Responsible Partner Globally, First Responder In Indian Ocean Region, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India has emerged as the First Responder across the entire Indian Ocean Region and is recognised as a reliable and responsible partner globally, especially in the Global South.

“Today's India is emerging as a major maritime power in the world. India works in the spirit of development and not expansionism. It is one of the priorities of the country that the military capability of 21st century India should be more capable and modern,” he said after he dedicated three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation after their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard.

"The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants underscores India's unwavering commitment to building a robust and self-reliant defence sector," he said.

The PM added that the commissioning of three naval combatants was a significant step towards empowering the Indian Navy of the 21st century, especially, when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave new strength and vision to the Navy.

The Prime Minister said that enhancing the nation's military capabilities to align with the demands of the 21st century remains a key priority for India.“Whether it is land, air, water, the deep sea, or outer space, India is steadfastly safeguarding its interests across all domains. To achieve this, continuous reforms are being implemented. The establishment of the Chief of Defence Staff was a significant step in this direction. Additionally, efforts are underway to strengthen our armed forces through the development of Theatre Commands,” he said.

He further added that the government has started its third term with many big decisions.

“We have made new policies at a fast pace, we have started new work keeping in mind the needs of the country, we are moving with the goal of development of every corner, every sector of the country,” he commented.

“It is for the first time that a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine -- all three -- are being commissioned together. Above all, these frontline platforms are Made in India products. Therefore, I would like to congratulate the Indian Navy, engineers, workers, and the entire country. 15 January is also celebrated as Army Day. I salute every brave soldier who dedicates his life to protecting the country. I congratulate every hero engaged in protecting Mother India,” said the Prime Minister.

“India is swiftly progressing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. This growth will require a significant demand for containers and ships. As a result, the port-led development model will not only accelerate economic growth but also create substantial employment opportunities. The rise in employment in this sector can be observed through the increasing number of Indian seafarers,” said the Prime Minister.

In 2014, India had fewer than 1.25 lakh seafarers, but this number has now risen to approximately three lakh. Today, India proudly holds the 5th position globally in terms of the number of seafarers, he added. According to him, the construction of 60 ships for over Rs 1.50 lakh crore is currently underway.