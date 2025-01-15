AS Women Empowerment By Antonia Skaraki Wins Iron A' Design Award In Giftware Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AS Women Empowerement

Antonia Skaraki's AS Women Empowerment recognized with prestigious A' Design Award for its innovative and socially impactful giftware design.

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of giftware design, has announced Antonia Skaraki 's AS Women Empowerment as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Giftware Design category. This highly prestigious recognition highlights the significance of AS Women Empowerment within the giftware industry, acknowledging its outstanding design and social impact.AS Women Empowerment's recognition by the A' Giftware Design Award holds great relevance for the industry and its customers. The design aligns with the growing trend of socially conscious giftware that seeks to inspire and empower. By receiving this award, AS Women Empowerment sets a new standard for meaningful and impactful giftware design, encouraging the industry to explore innovative ways to address societal issues through thoughtful products.What sets AS Women Empowerment apart is its unique approach to giftware design. The collection features Cretan tsikoudia bottles shaped to symbolize different women, each adorned with a distinct clay face inspired by ancient Cycladic figurines. These faces embody themes of Freedom, Change, Equality, Justice, Education, Choice, and Strength. The bottles are presented in dedicated boxes with artistic graphic representations and wall posters, creating a comprehensive and thought-provoking gift experience.The Iron A' Design Award for AS Women Empowerment serves as a motivation for Antonia Skaraki and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of giftware design. This recognition validates their approach of combining artistic expression with social commentary to create meaningful products. It also inspires them to further explore how giftware can be used as a medium to raise awareness and foster positive change in society.Team MembersAS Women Empowerment was brought to life by a talented team led by Antonia Skaraki, who served as the creative director. Valia Alousi contributed as the art director, ensuring the visual impact of the design, while Nagia Koutroumani provided the compelling copywriting that enhanced the project's message.Interested parties may learn more at:About AsAs is a creative agency with a 30-year history of staying young at heart. With a tight-knit team of 8 diverse characters, they believe in the power of creativity to change the world. Known for their serious approach to work but not to themselves, As has a unique perspective on product analysis and categorization. Driven by passion and knowledge, they take a measured approach to problem-solving and treat every idea as a positioning on life, recognizing the uniqueness of each client.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a notable recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid grasp of design principles and showcase creativity in their execution. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges practical innovations and contributions that improve quality of life and drive positive change. Winning designs are selected through a blind peer-review process, where a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, including Innovation in Giftware Design, Originality of Concept, Aesthetic Appeal, Functionality and Usability, Material Selection, Production Feasibility, Sustainability and Eco-Friendliness, Cultural Relevance, Market Potential, Social Impact, Emotional Engagement, Design Versatility, Inclusive Design, Ergonomic Considerations, Cost-Effectiveness, Brand Consistency, Packaging Innovation, User Experience, Durability and Longevity, and Safety Measures.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all industries and countries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by showcasing and celebrating innovative designs that positively impact society. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to advance the global community through the power of good design. By providing a platform for designers and brands to gain international recognition, the A' Design Award inspires a continuous cycle of innovation and advancement. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, ensuring that winning designs meet the highest standards of excellence. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.