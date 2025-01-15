Biden claims America is stronger, its enemies weaker after four years in office

(MENAFN) In line with current US Leader Joe Biden, America has been reinforced and its enemies weaker through his four years in office.



Biden praised his time in office as a boost to America's globe status via outlines at the Department of State on Monday about the foreign policy achievements of his leadership.



“The United States is winning the worldwide competition compared to four years ago. America is stronger. Our alliances are stronger. Our adversaries and competitors are weaker. We have not gone to war to make these things happen,” he stated.



He outlined his treatment of the Ukraine war as a success. Biden called on individuals to “think about” the fact that he “stood in the center of Kiev” since the conflict with Russia escalated into open hostilities.



“I’m the only commander-in-chief to visit a war zone not controlled by US forces,” he declared of his trip to Ukraine in February 2023.



MENAFN15012025000045016953ID1109091548