The First Arab Artist To Appear On The First Series Of Billboard's Global No. 1S, Abdul Majeed Abdullah

Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Popularly known as“The Prince of Tarab,” Abdul Majeed Abdullah has achieved a historic milestone in his renowned career by being selected as the first Arab artist to feature in the inaugural series of Billboard's Global No. 1s. This groundbreaking recognition celebrates his pivotal contributions to the music industry. The first edition of this series will also spotlight a stellar lineup of global artists, including British superstar Dua Lipa, Chinese singer-songwriter Yang Kun, Indian icon Diljit Dosanjh, and many more. This series aims to honour artists who have significantly shaped the music scene, cementing their roles as vital contributors to the modern global music industry.

This recognition comes shortly after the inaugural“Billboard Arabia Music Awards” ceremony, that took place on December 11, 2024, at the King Fahad Cultural Centre in Riyadh. During the event, the legendary Saudi artist was honoured with the“Lifetime Achievement Award,” along with two other prestigious accolades:“Artist of the Year” and“Best Artist” in the Khaleeji Chart.

Rami Zeidan, Managing Director of Billboard Arabia, added:“The presence of Saudi and Arabic music, represented by Abdul Majeed Abdullah, is a source of pride, showcasing the remarkable journey of Arabic music to the world's most prominent platforms.” He highlighted the ambitious role played by Billboard Arabia and its newly launched awards in spotlighting the achievements of Arab artists and fostering connections with global platforms and partnerships.

The special edition of Billboard's Global inaugural series dedicated to Abdul Majeed Abdullah will pay tribute to his remarkable career spanning over four decades. His timeless works have transcended borders and eras, solidifying his enduring influence on the music scene. The“Prince of Tarab” continues to dominate charts and ticket sales, reaffirming his prominent position in the industry.

It is worth noting that the multi-generational artist enjoys a steadfast presence in Billboard Arabia's rankings, with his songs consistently appearing on the“Hot 100” and“Artist 100′′ Charts, as well as regularly topping the” Top 50 Khaleeji dialect” chart.