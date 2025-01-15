Veteran Kannada Actor Sarigama Viji Dies At 76

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran Kannada and television Sarigama Viji died on Wednesday, January 15, due to multiple organ failure. He was 76. Viji is survived by two children.

According to reports, Sarigama Viji had been battling age-related illnesses. He succumbed to multiple organ failure after several days of at a private hospital near Yeshwanthpur, Times Now reported.

His had become critical on January 12, leading to his hospitalisation. He breathed his last at 9:45 am on Wednesday, the report added.

| 'Big size...': Telugu filmmaker's remark on actor's body draws backlash

Former Karnataka minister K Gopalaiah condoled Viji's demise. He posted on X,“It is with great sadness that we hear the news of the passing of Sarigama Viji, a veteran artiste of Kannada cinema and a renowned comedian .”

He added,“Sarigama Viji's death, who entertained the hearts of Kannadigas by acting in hundreds of films, is an irreparable loss to the Kannada cinema industry . I pray that God may grant eternal peace to his soul.”



Sarigama Viji's last rites

The last rites for Sarigama Viji will be held at the crematorium near TR Mill in Chamarajpet between 10 am and 12 pm on Thursday (January 16, 2025).

According to the Times of India, Viji's mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Mahalakshmipuram, for people to pay their final respects to the beloved Kannada actor.

| After L&T defends 90-hour workweek, Deepika Padukone says, 'And they just...' Who was Sarigama Viji?

Viji was a theatre artist who made his debut as an actor in Beluvalada Madilall. By 2018, he had worked in 269 films. Viji portrayed a wide range of roles, including comedic, supporting, and antagonist characters.

He also had a prolific career in theatre and television. He gained fame for his performance in the iconic play Samsaradalli Sarigama, which earned him the nickname 'Sarigama Viji.'

| Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh hospitalised: 'Haalat bahut...'

Viji worked as an assistant director in over 80 films. His association with Kannada veteran actor Tiger Prabhakar and director V Somashekar was one of the most significant in his career, which spanned over four decades, Times Now reported.