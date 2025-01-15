Starbucks ends open-door policy, introducing new code of conduct for U.S., Canada stores

(MENAFN) Starbucks ends its open-door policy, which allows the public to use company-owned spaces, in accordance with the new code of conduct.



“We want to ensure our spaces are prioritized for use by our customers,” the firm stated on its website.



Starbucks spaces - including cafes, patios and bathrooms - are available to their "partners and customers," according to the new code of conduct in the United States and Canada, which was announced to stores on Monday.



“To be super clear, these operational updates impact company-owned stores in the US and Canada only and are not being implemented internationally at this time,” Starbucks’ chief of Corporate Communications and Issues for the EMEA said to Anadolu.



Emphasizing its goal of creating a welcoming environment in the Code of Conduct, the company expects people to abide by its rules, including not misusing spaces, discrimination, violence, outside alcohol, smoking, vaping or electronic handling.



If this code of behavior is not continued, Starbucks will request the individual to leave and involve law fulfilment if suitable.



