Coldplay Ahmedabad Shows: Bookmyshow Announces Additional Tickets For January 25 And 26 Concert Details Here
Date
1/15/2025 5:01:15 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay has announced a last-minute sale of tickets for its upcoming shows in Ahmedabad. A limited number of tickets at varying price points will become available via Bookmyshow at 6:00 pm. The British band is slated to perform three shows in Mumbai later this month before heading to Gujarat for its final performances in India.
Tickets will go on sale from 6:00 pm via the Bookmyshow listing for the concert. The waiting room will be opened an hour earlier at 5:00 pm. According to details outlined on the Bookmyshow listing page, there will be a limited number of tickets on sale with everyone urged to join the waiting room between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Also Read
The upcoming shows will be held on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad . The announcement also comes days after the band undertook a similar sale for its three Mumbai shows - on January 18, 19 and 21. The sale was conducted via Bookmyshow with several thousand people queueing up for the tickets on Saturday.
How to book Coldplay Mumbai concert tickets?
Fans will have to search out the Bookmyshow listing page for the Coldplay Ahmedabad concerts enter the waiting room between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm. They will be asked select their preferred concert date while attempting to make the booking. Clicking on their chosen date (January 25 or 26) will automatically take them to the waiting room till 6:00 pm. However Bookmyshow and Coldplay have noted that being early to the waiting room will not guarantee a ticket or early entry into the purchase queue.
When the sale begins, everyone in the waiting room will be assigned a spot in the queue based on an automated queue randomisation system. Bookmyshow also urged ticket hopefuls to avoid clicking 'back' or closing the page as it is necessary for users to remain on the queue page in order to maintain their positions.
