Value of Iran’s non-oil commodities export to UAE reach USD5.3B in 9 months

(MENAFN) The chief of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported that the value of Iran’s non-oil commodities exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached USD5.3 billion in the initial nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 21, 2024).



Foroud Asgari stated that the UAE was the third highest export destination for Iran in the above mentioned nine-month period.



The United Arab Emirates, which exports USD15.3 billion worth of goods to Iran, was Iran's largest source in the first nine months of this year, the official further mentioned.



In early August 2024, the UAE ambassador in Tehran said that more than 122,000 Iranian businessmen work in the UAE.



“Economic figures show that Iran-UAE business interactions have increased in recent years, and more than 122,000 Iranian businessmen are doing business in the UAE,” Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi stated in a gathering with Head of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives Bahman Abdollahi.



Highlighting that the issues of Iranian and Emirati businessmen and financial operators are not political but in the legal area, he disclosed: “Cooperation between the two countries in the field of sea and air transport has also increased.”



Abdollahi for his side unveiled few of the capabilities of the cooperative division in Iran and noted: “Cooperatives have an important and effective position in Iran and a significant part of the production in our country is done by cooperatives.”

