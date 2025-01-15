'More Than Average Car Prices': Fines Up To Dh50,000 In 3 Emirates Can Deter Reckless Drivers

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai resident Sanjay Rizvi was running late to work, and he jumped the red light. It was a traffic violation the 22-year-old Indian expat swore he would never commit again. His brand-new electric car was impounded for one month, and he had to pay a hefty Dh50,000 fine for the release of his Tesla sedan.

The incident happened in October last year as he was entering a junction leading towards Al Khail Road, Rizvi told Khaleej Times, adding:“I learned my lesson and now I've become more careful on the road.”

UAE authorities have zero tolerance on reckless driving, a serious offence with grave consequences. Traffic law violators face strict penalties, including vehicle confiscation, legal summons, and potential prosecution.

Last week, Sharjah became the latest emirate to impose a hefty fine for impounded vehicles. For reckless driving and offences like riding motorcycles in restricted areas, the owner will need to pay Dh20,000 to have the vehicle released after impoundment. Similarly, for driving without a licence, the release fee after impoundment is Dh30,000.

Already in place in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai is a hefty Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving while Ras Al Khaimah has a penalty of up to Dh20,000 and a three-month vehicle impoundment policy. If fines are not paid and impounded cars are not claimed within three months, the vehicles are auctioned in Ras Al Khaimah.

These stringent measures are designed to enhance road safety and deter reckless driving in the UAE.

Perfect timing

Dr Mustafa Aldah, founder of MA-Traffic Consulting and former head of traffic studies section at the Dubai Police, also believes the latest announcement on imposing hefty fines comes at a perfect time as the UAE is set to implement a new law lowering the age to acquire a driving licence . The current minimum age requirement is 18 years old, but from March 29 this year, anyone who has reached the age of 17 will be allowed to acquire a UAE driving licence.

Dr Mustafa Aldah

The decision makes the UAE the first country in the GCC to reduce the legal driving age to 17, and the amendment is part of the comprehensive federal law aimed at“keeping up with the rapid evolution of transportation worldwide".

Aldah said the UAE is consistent in promoting public security and road safety.“Lately, we've been seeing an increasing police presence in some places to give people an increased sense of safety and security,” he noted.

“With regards to hefty fines, it will make motorists drive more carefully to avoid their car being impounded,” he said.“The authorities are also active in spreading awareness about traffic laws. The media likewise highlight the fines, and headlines about hefty fines are attention-grabbers that will influence the public to help make our roads safer."

Robust and consistent enforcement

Phil Clarke, director of road safety and enforcement at 4E Road Safety and Transport Consultants, said:“Any deterrent to drivers committing violations should be welcomed. However, severe penalties alone will not address all bad driver behaviour and may not deter some drivers who believe that the risk of being caught is low.”

Clarked said:“Vehicle impounding is limited in value if drivers have access to more than one vehicle. Robust and consistent enforcement is required to underpin any legislation. Driving licence suspension and very severe consequences for breaching a suspension may be more effective than vehicle impounding.”

Aside from imposing hefty fines, Clarke noted:“Educating drivers and all other road users about their responsibilities and the risks of poor behaviour remains paramount to addressing road safety.”

He added:“Many western countries, including the UK, focus on licence suspension and substantial increases in vehicle insurance premiums as deterrents to committing the most serious driving offences. Disqualification from driving for lengthy periods can have knock-on consequences such as loss of employment and income.”

Authorities also highlighted:“Public safety is a shared responsibility." This means all road users are required to actively participate in ensuring everyone is adhering to road safety regulations. The public is encouraged to report any road safety violations to the police and other concerned authorities.