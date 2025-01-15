Drishti 10 Starliner Drone Crash: Why Did Adani-Built Defence Drone Crash Off Gujarat's Porbandar? Explained

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Adani Defence and Aerospace-built Drishti 10 Starliner drone crashed off Gujarat's Porbandar coast while it was undergoing acceptance trials, people aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. The trial was undergoing before being delivered to the Indian Navy.

Providing more details on the crash , sources told India Today that the Drishti-10 lost command mid-flight and plunged into the water. They also confirmed that the crash caused no injuries or collateral damage.

The drone that crashed was operated by the manufacturer and has been recovered. Reports indicate that investigations are ongoing to identify the exact cause of the malfunction, with initial assessments pointing to potential technical issues, India Today states.

All you need to know about Drishti 10 Starliner drone

Drishti 10 Starliner drone, manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace, a part of the conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, at its Hyderabad facility.

It is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance and 450 kg payload capacity.

Drishti 10 is a force multiplier providing the Indian Navy with the ability to monitor vast maritime territories and unparalleled situational awareness.

It is the only unmanned military platform with STANAG 4671 certification.

Drishti 10 (Starliner) provides over the horizon, persistent multi payload, fully autonomous capabilities and SATCOM based operations.

The drone has four hard points on wings and a large internal bay for special missions.

PM Modi to dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three frontline naval combatants -- INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer -- to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai today. It said the commissioning of the three major naval combatants marks a significant leap in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.