THIS Ex-Stripper, Onlyfans Content Creator Is Now A 'Monk', Netizens Hail 'Inspiring' 'Epic Transformation' Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former bodybuilder Ash Edelman from Australia is making waves on the internet with his story of transformation from being an OnlyFans content creator to embracing monkhood.

In one of his interviews, which went online, Ash Edelman claims that he started his journey into the world of glamour as an 'OnlyFans content creator'; later, he also worked as a stripper and bodybuilder . A major turnaround came into his life when he embraced the life of a monk, which helped him rediscover himself.

'Originally, I thought I was coming here for meditation. I feel meditation is something that really help people to transform their mind. As time moved, I managed to discover who I am," he said in an interview by Instagram handle of International Forest Monastery Chiangmai.

In the video, he also shared how meditation changed his life and his perception towards himself. In his Instagram bio, Ash Edelman has described his journey as“living multiple lives in one life”. His Instagram profile describes him as a personal coach, mindset architect and personal growth strategist.

The video garnered massive support from social media users who praised Edelman for his choice to opt for meditation and monkhood. Edelman's videos, where he shared his experience as a monk, have received around 4000 to 7000 views and hundreds of comments. Several users called his transformation as“inspiring” and“epic”.

“Wow absolutely breath taking!! What lineage are you practicing under? [sic],” commented a user on the post.

Another user shared their experience and wrote,“I lived in a monastery in south Korea for 2.5 years with the minks and training martial arts. I have to say that this life seems idealistic, but the true beauty in it lies in the internal mirrors you are forced to face up to. The ego dissolves and the heart breaks open. At the 18 month stage was when I felt cleansed but the work is ongoing. That was 13 years ago [sic]”