Nafarm Foods Wins The 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Food Category

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) NaFarm Foods, a pioneering agricultural solutions provider based in Kaduna, Nigeria, has been announced as the winner of the 2025 Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Food category. This award recognises the company's groundbreaking innovation in reducing post-harvest losses, improving food security, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices across Nigeria.

NaFarm Foods' flagship solution, the Hybrid Solar Food Dryer, is designed to tackle the critical issue of food spoilage. Combining solar heat and electricity generated from solar panels, the solution ensures efficient, all-weather drying of food, even during rainy or cloudy days. With a capacity of 500kg per unit and the ability to retain the nutritional quality of food while minimising energy costs, the technology has already benefited over 80 communities across six Nigerian states. By reducing post-harvest losses for over 65,000 farmers, the dryers contribute significantly to food security and rural economic empowerment.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, commended NaFarm Foods for its impact, stating:“NaFarm Foods' innovative approach to sustainable food preservation not only improves food security but also empowers rural communities, particularly women and youth, by creating income-generating opportunities. This aligns with the Prize's mission to drive progress and improve livelihoods.”

Fatima Jimoh, CEO of NaFarm Foods, expressed her gratitude for the recognition:“We are deeply honoured to be recognised as a winner of the Zayed Sustainability Prize. It signifies global recognition of our efforts to tackle food insecurity and promote equitable and sustainable agriculture in Nigeria and beyond. This opportunity inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, knowing that our work is not only transforming lives locally but also contributing to a more sustainable and equitable world. For us, this is more than an achievement, it's a call to action to drive greater impact.”

The Hybrid Solar Food Dryer is transforming food preservation by reducing spoilage rates, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from decomposing food, and lowering reliance on fossil fuels. With a whole-of-life cost of less than 1 cent per 100 litres, the dryers are accessible and economically viable for smallholder farmers and food processors. By 2030, NaFarm Foods aims to empower two million farmers and reduce carbon emissions by 50,000 metric tonnes annually.

The US $1 million Prize fund will enable NaFarm Foods to scale its operations by manufacturing and distributing 100,000 dryers across Nigeria and West Africa. The company also plans to expand training programmes to empower an additional 25,000 women and youth, fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth. Additionally, NaFarm Foods intends to establish distribution hubs and implement advanced cluster mapping systems to ensure technology accessibility and improved marketability of produce.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, a tribute to the visionary legacy of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, stands as a beacon of hope and progress for sustainable development. This prestigious award honours and empowers those who are driving transformative change across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools.

Each year, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions, fostering innovation on global challenges. Over the past 17 years, through its 128 winners, the Prize has positively impacted 407 million lives worldwide. By recognising these innovators, the Zayed Sustainability Prize inspires countless others to amplify their efforts, creating a positive ripple effect.

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE's pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges. A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.

Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organizations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to our planet's most pressing needs.

Through its 117 winners over 17 years, the Prize has positively impacted more than 400 million lives globally, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact and chart a sustainable future for all.

