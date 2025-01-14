Cassation Court Upholds 12-Year Sentence For Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation has upheld a May Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to 12 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man in March 2020.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder on March 3 and handed him a 12-year prison term.

Court papers said the defendant contacted the victim and asked him to meet in the street to discuss an old matter.

When the two met, they had a discussion for around 10 minutes then the defendant“drew a shotgun and fired one round at the victim's leg”.

The court papers stated that the reason behind the shooting remained unknown to authorities.

The defendant then fled the scene and was arrested later on by police, court documents said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the shooting incident, the court added.

The defendant contested his ruling via his lawyer arguing that there were“legal errors in the investigation procedures”.

The Criminal Court's attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 12-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtosuh, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Mohammad Shreiri and Mohammad Khashashneh.