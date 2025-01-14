Kramer Automotive Group And Kimberly Eakin Kia Donate $10,000 To The Center Of Hope In Polk County, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kramer's check presentation to Polk County's Center of Hope

- Chuck Kramer, CEO of Kramer Automotive GroupLIVINGSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kramer Automotive Group, along with Kimberly Eakin Kia, proudly announces a generous donation of $10,000 to the Center of Hope , a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing vital services and support to individuals and families in need throughout Polk County.This donation underscores both Kramer Automotive Group's and Kimberly Eakin Kia's commitment to giving back to the communities they serve. Representatives from both the automotive groups and the nonprofit group gathered to celebrate the partnership and discuss the impact of this contribution.“At Kramer Automotive Group, we believe in driving change and making a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors,” said Chuck Kramer, CEO of Kramer Automotive Group.“The Center of Hope has been a beacon of support for so many in Polk County, and we are honored to support their mission with this donation. We are also grateful for the support from Kimberly Eakin Kia, whose generosity enhances our collective impact.”The $10,000 contribution will directly support the Center of Hope's programs, which include food assistance, housing support, counseling services, and other essential resources for underserved populations in the region. The organization's dedicated efforts have provided hope and stability to countless individuals facing difficult circumstances.Kramer Automotive Group's and Kimberly Eakin Kia's philanthropy is part of an ongoing corporate social responsibility initiative, which emphasizes community engagement, sustainability, and support for local organizations that make a difference. The partnership with the Center of Hope reflects their core values of compassion, service, and excellence.About Kramer Automotive Group:Kramer Automotive Group is a premier provider of Chevrolet, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram, and quality used vehicles and automotive services, committed to delivering exceptional value and customer satisfaction. With a longstanding tradition of greater Livingston community involvement, the company is dedicated to driving progress both on the road and in the communities it serves.About Kimberly Eakin Kia:Kimberly Eakin Kia, known for it's commitment to exceptional customer service and community involvement, has been a trusted name in the automotive industry.About the Center of Hope:The Center of Hope is a nonprofit organization based in Polk County, Texas, offering comprehensive support services to individuals and families in need. Through its diverse programs, the organization aims to foster hope, resilience, and opportunity for all members of the community.

