UK, Iraq Declares POUND 12.3 Bln Export Package

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The UK will benefit from boosts to trade and further cooperation on tackling illegal migration as Iraqi Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani visits Downing Street Tuesday for talks with the British Prime Minister.

A statement by the British Premier office said, "as part of the closer economic relationship being forged today, the Prime Minister and his counterpart announced an up to POUND 12.3 billion export package, worth around ten times last year's trade between the UK and Iraq."

"This package is underpinned by a series of export agreements, which will boost the growing trading relationship between the UK and Iraq, representing significant opportunities for UK businesses and contributing to the government's mission to deliver economic growth," the statement said.

"The leaders discussed a new specific migrant returns agreement between the UK and Iraq.

Once in place, the deal will ensure those who have no right to be in the UK can be returned swiftly," the statement added.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "today marks a new era in UK-Iraq cooperation, which will deliver mutual benefits from trade to defence, as we continue to work together towards stability in the wider region.

It's clear that Iraq shares our priority of delivering economic growth and the POUND 12.3 billion export package being unveiled today offers huge opportunities for British businesses, representing a step-change in the trade and investment relationship between our two countries.

Secure borders are a vital foundation of our Plan for Change, so I am also very pleased get started on talks for a bespoke returns agreement between our countries.

The deal will help dismantle the people smugglers' business model by sending the clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot expect to stay."

The leaders signed a milestone Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, leveraging UK private sector expertise on water, energy, telecoms, and defence infrastructure to secure future investment projects and major opportunities for British business the leaders will also mark the export of POUND 66.5 million worth of equipment from the UK to strengthen Iraq's borders and disrupt smuggling gangs, delivering on the government's Plan for Change by securing our border and delivering economic growth.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, when I signed the landmark deal with Iraq in November, it was a clear signal of our commitment to dismantle the criminal smuggling gangs together.

Our world-first security agreement with Iraq is already showing its impact. By strengthening border security with our Border Security Command, enhancing intelligence-sharing, and providing additional funding to support Iraq's law enforcement capabilities, we're targeting people smuggling gangs where it hurts.

Today is the next step in ensuring this important partnership with Iraq goes from strength to strength.

As a result, we are making it harder for criminals to exploit vulnerable people, and ultimately we are bringing them to justice. (end)

