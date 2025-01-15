Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Until Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan.15 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) has forecast that temperatures on Wednesday will be higher than usual for this time of year, by approximately 4-5 degrees Celsius. The weather will be relatively cool in the mountainous regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience warmer conditions.High-altitude clouds will be observed, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds that will shift to northwesterly later in the day.Looking ahead to Thursday, the weather is expected to remain cool in the highlands, with milder temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude cloud coverage will persist, and northwesterly winds will be moderate, occasionally intensifying.Mercury levels are expected to drop slightly on Friday, with cooler conditions across most of the Kingdom. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to see milder temperatures, and some low-level cloud cover may form. Moderate northwesterly winds will prevail, occasionally picking up strength.Saturday's weather will follow a similar pattern, with cooler temperatures in most regions and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are expected, and winds will shift from southeasterly to moderate northwesterly later in the day.The expected maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: East Amman 18-7C, West Amman 16-5C, northern highlands 14-6C, Sharah Highlands 17-7C, Badia regions 19-6C, plains 18-8C, northern Jordan Valley 24-10C, southern Jordan Valley 26-14C, Dead Sea 25-10C, and Aqaba 26-11C.